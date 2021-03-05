6 Creative Ways to Recycle Used Shipping Containers

Photo by freestocks.org from Pexels

Using everything we can while we still can use them ensures that we keep the world from being inundated in the trash. Recycling works well for smaller items, but can it also be put to use with something like shipping containers? Today, we’re going to take a look at six different ways to recycle cargo worthy containers (and even inspire creative business ideas).

1 – Shipping Container Tiny Homes

If you’ve heard of creative ways to ensure that a container used in the past gets recycled, then you probably know about shipping container tiny homes. These small houses ensure that a container is used for the right purpose after its useful life has elapsed: acting as a shelter for people who need it.

In many cases, tiny homes made out of shipping containers are constructed to provide needy people with somewhere to live. They are often constructed out of containers that are still water-tight to ensure that rain and the elements won’t infiltrate their way into your living space.

Depending on the foot-size of the cargo container that is being worked with, these tiny homes can vary in size rather significantly. A 40-foot container would work great to build a more habitable place where you don’t feel as if the dimensions are too small to be comfortable.

You can also opt for smaller shipping container dimensions if you want to ensure that your small home is as portable as possible. Smaller dimensions are also ideal for building smaller individual units that investors and proprietors can buy for a lower price.

2 – Shipping Containers for Sale as Swimming Pools

If you’d like to use a shipping container to create a swimming pool for a more affordable price, you’re in luck. When building your swimming pool, you want to be sure that the shipping container has a high cube shape and that it’s wide enough for you to eventually swim in it comfortably.

This is a popular use of shipping containers in the United States, even those that have only had to endure one trip, meaning that they’re probably still cargo worthy. Container cargo rarely takes a big toll on the shipping containers that are used to transport it, so you can find them in good condition for a relatively low price.

3 – Storage Containers as Emergency Rooms

In developing countries, it may not be the standard to build emergency rooms out of used box containers, but these steel shells can be repurposed into one in a pinch if required. This is commonly the best practice in countries that are going through civil war or social upheaval that results in large-scale injuries.

The low price of cargo containers ensures that a whole structure doesn’t have to be built for an emergency room, and they can be displaced with relative ease. When not in use, medical equipment can also be carried in the shipping container, allowing it to be transported from site to site.

4 – Cargo Container Business Premises

If you want a site to set up your business but you’re not willing to pay high prices to have a structure built, you can instead run your business directly out of a shipping container. You can come up with impressive designs that will draw your customers’ eyes, and you can even run a delivery business out of one of these containers.

If you intend to run a restaurant out of your shipping container, you’ll have to figure out the sanitary standards that your local government has in place. You’ll also have to find out if everything is up to code before you start looking for shipping containers for sale.

5 – Shipping Container Sheds

Used shipping containers can also be used to create sheds on your property, especially if they’re new enough to have only been used for one trip. Storage containers often have the perfect shape to be used as a garden shed or another place to store your equipment when it’s not in use.

The bulk of a shipping container may make it a little inconvenient to work with, so you’ll often want to see if it will fit on your property before you make an offer on one. If you buy a shipping container only to find that it doesn’t work well enough for your needs, you may lose some money when you sell it.

6 – Transport Container Schools

Essential services can be provided inside of shipping containers as well, like schools. The many sizes of shipping containers make it easier to build various types of schools within their confines. When building a school with a shipping container, it shouldn’t have been used at sea many times, as it may be corroded otherwise.

Always see the condition of a shipping container before working with it, as shipping containers for sale may not be quite as reliable as they look, especially when buying used shipping containers.

