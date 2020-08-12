5 Tips for Starting and Managing an At-Home Repair Shop

Photo by James Lewis on Unsplash

Starting a home-based automotive business is an excellent idea for any technician. Not only does it give you greater control of your business but you don’t have to worry about some of the key overhead costs such as purchasing or renting a space. However, as with any business project, there are plenty of things you need to know before you get started.

Between pursuing automotive certifications to learning about the latest electronic systems and diesel technologies, you need to be prepared for a bit of a learning curve when working with automobiles.

Become qualified and certified.

In the world of automotive repair, qualifications and certifications are everything. Not only are you required to be qualified if you’re working as a professional automotive service technician but you should also consider certifications as a way to attract customers. Certifications show that you have years of work experience and have gone above and beyond in the realm of automotive service excellence. You can pursue an industry certification with the National Automotive Technician Education Foundation or you can go through several third parties that offer a diesel technology program. Automotive and diesel certifications help you stand out, even if you don’t pursue a degree program to receive accreditation.

Set up your business plan.

If someone asks you what your business plan looks like, you need to have a solid response. It’s good to be able to account for your prospective cash flow, customer acquisition, and marketing efforts. The automotive industry is competitive and if someone reviews your business plan and finds that it’s full of holes, you could be in trouble. For informational purposes, flesh out your business plan and decide how you’re going to operate your at-home services. Also, ensure the accuracy of information so you have proper statistics if anyone asks.

Ensure you have space.

Your average garage probably isn’t going to work as many diesel service technicians can tell you. You need ample space to conduct your work as a technician so you either need a large garage or a spacious backyard to conduct your work. Of course, most technicians prefer garages but that’s ultimately up to you. Whether you’re working with a Volvo or a light truck, having enough space to do your job is integral.

Outfit your garage.

A standard garage without proper concrete coating probably isn’t going to get it. From truck mechanics to diesel engine technicians, people working with automobiles get dirty. Oil spills and can ruin a floor coating if it isn’t durable. Companies like TSR Concrete Coatings and other third parties that work with home-based technician businesses know how to outfit a garage floor with the right floor finishes. TSR Concrete Coatings, in particular, is an excellent choice for your coating needs.

Work on your marketing.

Whether you’re partnering with a media production company or you’re going at it alone, there are dozens of options when it comes to your marketing strategy. You’re going to need one that’s robust and flexible. Many prospective customers might be wary of a home-based automobile business so you need to do your best to attract positive customer responses. It often starts with your website. Your site gives you a space to show off that flashy ASE certification, brag about your expertise fixing collision damage, and showcase your work as a diesel technician. Setting up a new account for a website is simple enough but you can use outside help if you don’t feel comfortable doing so yourself.

Diesel service technicians and automotive experts often want greater control of their work. Starting a home-based business is a great way to get just that. If you have a robust business plan and the right space to work, you’re off to an excellent start.

Jenny Fulbright Jenny Fulbright is a writer for PowerHomeBiz.com.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

a WordPress rating system

GD Star Rating

a WordPress rating system