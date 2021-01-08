5 Industries That Will Thrive After COVID

If you aren’t aware of the difficult times the world has been going through during the COVID-19 pandemic, then you must be living under a rock. From entire country lockdowns to massive unemployment rates to bleak outlooks to the future, it’s no question that 2020 has been a hard year for millions of people.

Fortunately, every cloud has a silver lining. Even while people struggle to find new jobs or business ventures new and profitable opportunities present themselves during the pandemic. Below are five profitable industries entrepreneurs should pay attention to during and after COVID.

1. Health & Fitness

When gyms closed down for months at a time, avid gym goers and fitness enthusiasts were shocked. They searched for a way to stay fit in their own homes.

The home health and fitness industry has truly taken off with a large market and consumer attention during COVID. From home workout equipment, virtual personal trainers, and new workout routines that can be done at home, there is plenty of opportunity for entrepreneurs to start businesses in this industry during and after COVID.

2. Healthcare

We would be doing you a disservice if we left out the healthcare industry from this list. We have all witnessed just how essential quality healthcare is during these hard times. People are now, more than ever, looking to spend more to stay healthy.

If you’re considering a new role in the healthcare industry, whether as a medical researcher conducting pharmaceutical market research, or as an engineer designing innovative software for hospitals, this field will certainly thrive after the pandemic.

3. Beauty and Wellness

During the initial lockdowns in the beginning and middle of 2020, people were forced to continue their beauty routines at home. This meant instead of getting their hair dyed at the salon or having a professional manicure every couple of weeks, they had to do it themselves in their homes.

Some great startup business ideas are to make these professional services more accessible and doable at home. From dip powder manicures to facial subscription packages, the options are endless.

4. Education

While schools and universities have shuttered their doors, the education industry will still thrive after COVID. This industry isn’t thriving just for children and college students. It’s also getting attention from adults and graduates.

Sitting at home with nothing to do or trying to figure out next steps after experiencing a layoff, people are inclined to learn more and teach themselves skills through online courses and books.

This offers a great opportunity to entrepreneurs who want to write books, create online course platforms, and more.

5. Home Improvement

As people sat at home for probably the most time, they ever have at one time, they started to notice improvements that could be made around the house. With plenty of trips to Lowes and Home Depot, people began DIY home projects.

The home improvement industry offers entrepreneurs a chance to create something completely new and innovative for those working and staying home. Let your creativity wander and listen to the market to see if your next idea will be a great one!

Jenny Fulbright Jenny Fulbright is a writer for PowerHomeBiz.com.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

a WordPress rating system

GD Star Rating

a WordPress rating system