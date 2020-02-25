4 Tips for Growing a Sewing Business in 2020

Photo by Volha Flaxeco on Unsplash

Do you love to sew? If you’re always making your own clothing or creating new and unique soft furnishings for your home, you might be thinking about turning it into a profitable business idea. After all, who wouldn’t jump at the chance to make money doing something that they love?

Maybe your friends are always asking you to make things for them, and after getting so many requests, you’ve begun to realize that this could easily become your full-time job. But there’s much more to running a sewing business than simply putting your services out there and hoping that people will need them. Read these tips to help you get started.

Decide What You’re Going to Offer

When you can sew, there are plenty of services that you can offer. You might decide to offer a little bit of everything in your business, or focus on one main service, like dressmaking, alterations, or creating cute hand-sewed toys for kids to sell on Etsy. The list is endless! With the right tools, a seamstress can make a good living, for sure. To help you decide, think about the things you love to sew the most. If you hate alterations, you should probably leave this one out. On the other hand, if you absolutely love making your own clothes, a bespoke clothing service could be right for you.

Setting Up Your Brand

Now you’ve decided what you want to do, it’s time for the exciting part – building your brand. A strong brand will set you apart from the competition and give you a trustworthy edge that will help customers gravitate to you over anybody else offering sewing services. Think about the logo, colors, and fonts you’ll be using – this will make up your visual brand.

Before you decide, think about your target audience – who are you offering sewing services or selling hand-sewn items to? If you’re marketing to young people, moms, or elderly ladies, your brand should reflect this.

Coming up with a visual brand is easier than ever. You can get a fantastic logo done relatively cheaply by a designer on Fiverr, and use a tool like this free brand colors generator to decide what shades you’re going to use.

Establishing Your Online Presence

Now for the hard part – getting your brand and services out there, and convincing people to buy them! The first step on your list should be to create a website. You’ll need a modern, user-friendly website that allows people to learn more about what you offer – and if you’re selling products, you should offer the option to buy online, too.

If you’re offering alterations and dressmaking services or another service-based sewing business, put together a site that lists what you offer, includes some examples of your work, and lets customers know more about you. Make sure that your contact details are easy to find and include a contact form for potential customers to fill in.

If you’re making and selling hand-sewn products, you’ll need an e-commerce store. There are several options you can use if you want to take the DIY route, like Shopify, or you can pay a designer to create a professional one for you.

Advertising and Marketing

Once your website is up and running, the main goal is to get as many people to it as you can. Social media is a fantastic place to do this as everybody uses it. Create pages for your brand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Instagram is especially good as you can post stunning photos of the products that you make.

Aim to post at least once a day and don’t just promote your service or products. Update your status to encourage your followers to engage, too – ask questions that might not always be related to sewing, like where their favorite vacation destination is. It’s a great way to get to know your customers and learn more about what they might want from you in the future.

Handmade products are growing in popularity and if you’re skilled at sewing, you can definitely grow a fantastic business from it in 2020.

