4 Ideas for a Home-Based Service Business

You’ve made up your mind to start working from home. Now comes the next step—figuring out what type of venture would be most appropriate. Given there are so many different types of businesses you can run from your house, it’s something you want to think about carefully. The following are some of the more interesting ideas that should be on your shortlist.

1. Childcare

Let’s face it, overseeing children for an entire day is not something everyone is cut out for. But if you love kids and can muster tons of patience, opening a childcare business at your home is pretty lucrative. Special training or a childcare license may not be required but you have to confirm what the laws in your state or county demand.

On the positive side, you may qualify for government financial assistance such as a healthy lunch program. If you want to profit from childcare but don’t want to handle kids yourself, you could set up a referral service that connects childcare facilities with the parents that need them. You’ll make much less per child than a childcare center but will also have much better margins.

2. Shipping Broker

Take a look at everything around you at home or, if you are still doing a 9-to-5, your office. Pay special attention to the medium-sized and large items. Chances are that all of them got to their present location either partially or entirely via a shipping truck. With this context, it’s easy to see why the scope and size of the freight industry is ginormous.

Through a shipping brokerage, you can tap into this giant industry without leaving the comfort of your home. A shipping broker connects a shipper with an authorized carrier (such as https://executiveautoshippers.com/). Brokers are an intermediary that leverages their knowledge to ensure that both the carrier and shipper achieve their business objectives.

As a broker, you earn a commission from each transaction. All you need is a computer, an internet connection and a website, and you are good to go. It’s up to the carrier to worry about loading docks and warehouses.

3. Tutoring

Good grades are important not just because they demonstrate a pupil’s grasp of the subject but because such grades increase the student’s chances of securing a college degree of their choice. With ever greater competition for places in the best universities, parents are constantly seeking ways to ensure their children are successful in school.

So if you are pretty good at a certain subject and don’t mind going through your old books to refresh your knowledge, consider starting a tutoring business. Tutoring can be a great way to make money from home. The best thing about it is that you don’t even need to have the students come over. Thanks to video conferencing tools such as Skype, you can offer your services online in real-time to students anywhere on the planet.

One thing to note though is that mastery of a subject doesn’t necessarily translate to effective teaching. Teaching is a skill in its own right and you may need to enroll in online courses to ensure your tutoring delivers value.

4. Pet Services

We love our pets and will do everything in our power to ensure they get the best care possible. That ranges from the food they eat to the accessories they need. Unfortunately, the rigors of work mean many people cannot be with their pets as much as they wish they could. Pet services seek to exploit this need.

Home-based pet business ideas include pet food, pet photography, pet sitting and pet walking (you have to get out of the house to do the walking but you’ll still coordinate everything from your home). The downside with pet services is that they are quite involving, demand your physical presence and are therefore a little harder to scale than the other ideas we mentioned above. However, income can be quite good.

A home business idea that would be perfect for one person may not necessarily work for someone else. Your choice should primarily be driven by barriers to entry, affordability, opportunity, the intensity of competition and your own skillset.

Article updated on December 15, 2019. Originally published on September 13, 2018.

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

