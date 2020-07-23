4 Great Side Hustles

Do you wish you had more money? Whether you lost your job during the pandemic or you have big financial dreams, side hustles are a great way to bring in money without crazy commitments.

You don’t have to apply for a second job and deal with yet another boss. With a legit side hustle, you are the boss and you’re in charge of how much money you make.

With thousands of side hustles and business ideas out there, it can be overwhelming. Here are our top 4 side hustles picks that make the most money today.

1. Drive for DoorDash

Do you love driving? What about picking up food? Combine the two and you’re a perfect candidate for DoorDash, the Uber of food delivery. Rather than driving around people, you deliver food. You work as an independent contractor; so essentially, it’s your little business.

Why consider DoorDash?

All you need is a mobile phone and your car

You set your own hours, even picking up on-demand shifts rather than scheduling them

DoorDash offers a minimum pay guarantee that you see before you accept the order

DoorDash provides your ‘starter kit,’ so no money out of your pocket

You can ‘dash’ anywhere whether near your home or even on vacation

2. List Your Home on Airbnb

Do you travel a lot or have a second home? Why let it sit vacant when it could make you money? Listing your home on Airbnb is simple and you could make some decent passive income doing it. Checkout this article to launch a vacation rental management business.

Why consider listing your home on Airbnb?

You choose your price but keep it fair for the area so you get more renters

Airbnb does the administrative work, including screening renters

You capitalize on Airbnb’s large target audience

You make a decent income with little work involved

3. Become an Instacart Shopper

If you love shopping, get paid for it as an Instacart shopper. The Instacart market is endless, especially during the pandemic. Whether people don’t want to go to the store or don’t have the time, you can provide the service they need, earning a nice side income doing it. All you need is a reliable car and a smartphone to start.

Why consider Instacart?

You can make $15+ per hour, plus tips

You choose your own hours, working when it’s convenient for you

If you don’t have a car, you can work as an in-store shopper, still earning a flat fee plus tips

You can write off the miles you drive on your taxes

4. Drive for Uber

If you love driving and don’t mind having a few passengers, consider driving for Uber. All you need (besides a car) is a smartphone with the Uber app. Turn the app on and take requests. You choose your rides (you don’t have to accept every ride that comes through).

Why consider Uber?

You set your own schedule

Receive your earnings weekly (some markets offer Instant Pay where you can cash out 5 times a day)

You can rent a car with an Uber partner if you don’t have a car or yours isn’t available

Work during ‘peak’ times and double or triple your earnings

Perfect Side Hustle for Students

Final Thoughts: Start a Side Hustle

If you’re tired of living paycheck-to-paycheck or you’d love to have an emergency fund before the next economic shut down, consider starting a side hustle. In our day and age, there are literally thousands of ways for you to earn (life-changing) money online. No matter which option you choose, you are 100% in charge of your earnings, time, and what you do.

Side hustles are meant to be fun. Choose something you already love doing and get paid to do it. The magic of your smartphone and either your car or home will unlock earning potential you never thought you had.

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...