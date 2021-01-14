Photo by Ekaterina Bolovtsova from Pexels

If you have always dreamed of owning your own home-based business but been put off because of the idea of high start-up costs, you might want to reconsider. You can start a business with very little outlay, so achieving your dream may be more realistic than you think.

Here are 4 great low investment business ideas you can start from home.

Personalized gift business

The personalized gift industry is worth millions, so there is no reason why you can’t have a slice of the action. From mugs to bags, frames to cushions, there are hundreds of options. There are a variety of crafty ways to personalize items these days, so your main issue might be narrowing it down. Wood burning is quite popular, although it does take lots of practice.

If you fancy something a little quicker, then personalizing with vinyl might be a good option. You will have the initial outlay of the vinyl cutter, however, the likes of a Silhouette Portrait or Cameo, (which cut a host of different things, including self-adhesive and heat transfer vinyl) don’t cost that much and are more than sufficient when starting out.

Courier Company

If you own a vehicle, enjoy driving, and have a good knowledge of local roads, this might be a great way to kick off your home business ambitions. Local businesses are a good place to start in terms of a customer base as most will need the services of a courier from time to time. Provide an efficient and professional service, and your business leads could grow pretty quickly through word of mouth.

As things progress and you expand, you never know where it might lead. Companies like Couriers Boston have a fleet of vehicles and offer a wide range of services to thousands of customers every year. If you work hard and stay focused, you might achieve the same success further down the road.



Photographer

If you enjoy taking pictures and think you might have a keen eye for a well-executed image, this is a good, low investment home start-up option.

A couple of the highest earners in terms of this skill are wedding photography and family portraits.

Ask friends and family if you can take photographs of them and start a portfolio of your work. Doing a couple of weddings for a minimal fee is also a good idea. Once you have some good shots and your confidence has increased, you can start charging the going rate.

Cleaning Company

Many people don’t like cleaning, so why not take advantage of that and start your own cleaning business. It has one of the lowest start-up costs, and if you do it well, you can make a decent living from it.

Many people have gone on to employ a team of staff and build a small cleaning empire, so if it sounds like something you might be interested in, go for it – you have nothing to lose.

