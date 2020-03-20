3 Ways to Make Your Wedding Planning Business Stand Out

Photo by Analise Benevides on Unsplash

The wedding industry is huge in America, racking in over $72 billion in revenue every year. Now is as good of a time as any to get into the wedding planning business. You don’t necessarily need to have any prior training or experience; however, you should have these key traits — patience, stamina, good communication, and excellent organization skills. If this sounds like you, you can jump into the business easily.

With so many wedding planning businesses out there, it can be difficult to stand out. After all, why should a prospective couple choose your services over another? You need to give them a good reason to choose you! Here are 3 suggestions that may just jumpstart your business and get you on a newly engaged couple’s radar.

1. Offer Services to a Niche

The wedding planning industry is rather saturated. A quick search for a wedding planner will net you hundreds, if not thousands, of results depending on your location. One of the best and easiest ways to stand out is to find a niche. Your business will have a much easier time getting the attention that it needs to thrive. Some potential niches that many people miss include same-sex weddings, destination weddings, and elopements. Other wedding planners cater to specific demographics or cultures.

2. Form Key Partnerships with Other Vendors for More Financial Benefits

A wedding is expensive. If you can help lower overall costs, you’re going to be in high demand. One of the easiest ways of accomplishing this is to form key partnerships with other vendors. For example, you might want to consider partnering up with a bakery for the wedding cake. In return for referring clients to their business, they’ll offer your clients a discount. Similarly, you can also consider partnering up with florists and wedding venues.

If you can negotiate a deal with the vendors, you might even be able to use this opportunity to increase your income without having to increase prices for your clients. This could help you keep costs low to attract even more couples.

3. Offer Extra Features

The groom and bride are going to be busy. They’ll have a lot on their plate, so if you can offer extra add-ons, you might just be able to catch the attention of couples who aren’t interested in getting hands-on with the planning at all. Some extra features that you can consider offering to include:

Designing the photo wedding invitations

Editing or revising the wedding vows

Helping pick out outfits for the groomsmen and bridesmaids

Helping plan the bachelor or bachelorette party

Choosing the flowers and other arrangements that will be present at the wedding

The more that you can offer, the better. You should offer various levels of services for your clients to choose from. You’ll appeal to a larger portion of the market by offering a more personalized wedding experience.

Grow Your Portfolio with Experience

As you plan more and more weddings, don’t forget to document the process and share the results (make sure that you have the couple’s permission first!). Your portfolio should showcase your work and give future clients a good idea of what to expect. Make use of social media to advertise, and your business will grow exponentially in no time!

