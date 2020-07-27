3 Side Hustles You Can Do From Home

While freelancing isn’t quite as prevalent in the UK as it is in the states, there are now more than two million people utilising this way of working in 2020.

Although the vast majority of these individuals (roughly 1.77 million) freelance in order to generate their main source of income, a growing percentage undertake this discipline as a way of earning a secondary revenue source.

If you do decide to take up a side hustle that you can do from home, however, it’s important to identify the best and most profitable endeavours. Here are some of the very best examples:

1. Copywriting and Proofreading

According to most resources, copywriting is one of the most popular and in-demand jobs in the gig economy.

Much of this has to do with the modern-day focus of Google’s algorithms, which prioritise the quality of online content and its readability when ranking website landing pages.

As a result of this, content has been crowned as king in the world of digital and online marketing, while skilful copywriting can also help to create integrated and connected campaigns that drive a higher rate of assisted conversions.

On a similar note, there’s also a growing demand for online proofreaders and editors, who can help to perform content quality checks and negate the amount of spelling and grammatical errors that are present on the Internet.

2. Part-time Forex Trading

If you’re familiar with the lucrative and volatile forex market, you’ll know that this global entity sees an estimated $6.6 trillion traded every single day. This is indicative of a busy and in-demand market, and one that actively benefits from increased trading volumes and higher levels of liquidity.

Thanks to the digital evolution that has gripped forex trading since the turn of the century, you can now access the market virtually through online brokerage sites.

Mobile apps such as the MetaTrader 4 also allow for real-time access to the market, while affording part-time traders access to a raft of analytical tools, technical indicators and customisable charts.

You can also use these resources to build knowledge and hone your strategies in a simulated and risk-free environment, enabling you to pursue a passive stream of additional income that can really boost your bank balance!

3. Take Online Surveys

If you are in the United Kingdom, you may have recently received a letter from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) inviting you to take part in an online survey relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

You can use this letter to register your interest online, and all participants will be rewarded with a £25 Amazon voucher that can be deployed online.

Make no mistake; online surveys of this type are incredibly commonplace in the digital age, whether they’re organized by public agencies or private businesses. You’ll usually earn vouchers or cash in exchange for your participation, and this can be an excellent way of making incremental returns over time.

To learn more about this, simply enter the search term ‘online surveys’ into Google or your browser. Conversely, resources such as this can be incredibly helpful, as they list the best paid online survey sites currently operating in the UK.

Jenny Fulbright Jenny Fulbright is a writer for PowerHomeBiz.com.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...