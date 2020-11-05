10 Essential Tips for Starting a Freelance Business

If you are unemployed today as a result of your company’s closure, don’t feel sad. You can join the millions of individuals all over the world who are starting their own freelance business.

The number of freelancers is increasing every day. A study showed that around 87% of workers are open to this idea. Some of its enticing benefits include flexibility, working independently, and of course, the opportunity to earn big.

Starting your freelance business is not easy, especially if you are not sure where to start. We listed below essential tips that will help you start your freelancing business.

1. Define your goals

You don’t just put up a freelance business because everybody is doing it. Defining your goals is a good start. Your goals will serve as your driving force and will keep you on track. Focus on your objectives, so you will not get lost along the way.

2. Find a Niche

Make sure that you have a better understanding of the market you are dealing with. It should be profitable, and you are comfortable to deal with. If you plan to put up a freelance writing business, it will help if you narrow your area of expertise.

Instead of just competing with thousands of writers in a crowded market, you can be more specific. By doing this, you will be able to reduce your competitors and have a better chance of succeeding.

3. Identify your clients

The success of your business lies in the hands of your clients. You need to make sure that you are providing service to the right clients. This will assure you that you will be giving good quality of work and better results. It would be best if you can determine which businesses require your services. Also, make sure that you offer them a reasonable rate.

By focusing on the right clients, you can build your reputation fast. A satisfied client can help promote your services.

4. Set a Competitive Rate

One of the factors that can affect your freelance business’s outcome is the rate of your service. It does not mean that you should set it to the lowest as if you are giving it for free. Lowering the price is a good short-term strategy. You can attract a good number of clients with this, but it is not sustainable.

The best thing that you can do is set your pay rate based on the value and quality of your work and, at the same time, consider your client’s budget.

5. Get compliant

If you intend to have your freelance business for life or as long as you can, it is best to comply with all the registrations required. This will prevent problems in the future. It would be best if you register with the various governing bodies in your location.

6. Equip Your Business With the Right Tools

There are lots of software available online for free that can help you organize your business. If you have several employees, getting a time tracking app like timenotes.io can help you track their work. It also an overtime app, so you can compensate them accordingly. Other tools that you might need include a team collaboration tool, Google Drive to save and share the tasks.

7. Build a Website

Building a website nowadays is relatively easy. Sites like Wix, WordPress, or Squarespace can help you make a unique website. You don’t need an expert to build one since the sites mentioned have different templates that are easy to use.

8. Make a Good Impression

People nowadays use social media to check or search for what they need. Ensure that your freelance business is well-represented in social media networks like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and others.

Create an impressive portfolio. The first thing your client will be checking is your portfolio. Ensure that it is updated, present your most vital point, and provide them with a clear picture of what your business is all about. It should display your work samples, include your contact information, display testimonies of your previous clients, and your education, accomplishments, and skills.

9. Market your business

One of the biggest challenges you might be facing is marketing your business. No matter how skilled you are, you should communicate well with your potential clients and convince them to get your service. When presenting your proposal, make sure to include the following:

Provide them information about your business – what you offer, your value, who you are, and what you do.

Present your strengths.

Answer all their inquiries.

Provide them samples of your previous work.

Create an exciting layout.

10. Never give up

Putting up a freelance business is not easy. You may experience many ups and downs. If you want to succeed, learn from these experiences, bad or good, and keep going. It’s a continuous process and accepts the fact that challenges are part of becoming a successful freelancer.

Final thoughts

Putting up a freelance business is not easy. It will help if you do some research first before you start. Do it step by step. And also, make sure you equipped yourself with the necessary tools and software so you can organize everything. If you find this post helpful to you, feel free to comment.

